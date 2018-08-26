PINE BLUFF, Ark. (KTHV) - Around 10:16 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26, Pine Bluff police responded to the area of 19th and Amis Street in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, Julius Webster lead officers to 29-year-old Raymond Buchanan, who was laying on his right side after receiving several gunshot wounds. According to the police report, he was shot in his left abdomen and shoulder. He was unable to speak at the time but slightly conscious. The victim was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries shortly after going into surgery.

While Buchanan was being transported, officers questioned Webster, who said he was in the backyard doing yard work when he heard shots from the toward of the residence. He said he then went to the side of the building to see what was happening, where he found Buchanan running toward the backyard.

Webster said Buchanan was shot and collapsed to the ground before making it to the back of the residence. Webster then went to the front of the home, where he found his dog was shot in the head. Webster called the police, though he said he saw a black, newer model Chevrolet Impala with out-of-town tags speeding off.

Police said the suspects fled headed east on 18th Avenue.

A motive is unknown at this time.

The victim’s name is being withheld until family notifications are made.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or dispatch at 870-541-5300.

This story has been updated with information from the police report.

© 2018 KTHV