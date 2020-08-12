Morrilton man arrested after reportedly admitting to starting fires on Facebook Live

Joshua Harris, 33, was arrested on Dec. 5 after reportedly admitting to starting fires in Morrilton on the west side of Highway 9 just North of Branch Street.

MORRILTON, Ark. — Joshua Harris, 33, was arrested on Dec. 5 after reportedly admitting to starting fires in Morrilton on the west side of Highway 9 just North of Branch Street on Facebook Live.

Morrilton police said at around 2 p.m., a brush fire was reported by the Morrilton Fire Department and shortly after were made aware of Harris "on Facebook Live talking about setting the fires and in the video, it was seen that he was in the area of where the fires were being set."

Officers were sent to the area along with K9 Thor and with help from the Conway County Sheriff's Office were able to arrest Harris and transport him into custody.