BENTON, Ark. (KTHV) - Imagine: A woman's car broke down in front of your home and now her and her daughter are asking to use your bathroom. What would you do?

For Benton residents, scenarios like this are turning tragic, as a Hispanic woman, believed to be around 30-years-old, and her supposed daughter are using any excuse to get into Benton homes.

They tell residents their car broke down or they’re moving next door and need to use a restroom. When they get inside, they grab anything they can, like cash or jewelry, when the homeowners aren’t looking.

Charles Baybo and his wife are the most recent to fall victim.

"This woman stopped by and said her child had to go to the bathroom so my wife let them in,” said Baybo.

The duo said they were moving next door, where a home is being constructed.

“We gave them a soda to cool off and a bottle of water and that was it. I didn't see them take a thing. They’re good," said Baybo.

His wife soon realized she was missing her wedding band, her mother’s wedding rings and several other pieces of jewelry.

This is the fourth instance Benton police know about, where the Hispanic woman and child make up a story to get inside.

"They kind of look around, see what things they think they can grab and basically rob you when you’re not looking," said Sgt. Quinton Jackson.

He said they’ve mostly preyed on the elderly and have stayed in the southwest side of town.

“It’s just a matter of not creating that opportunity to where they can take advantage of you."

Now Baybo hopes his story will make others more careful about who they let in their home.

"I’m not ashamed to say I’ve been scammed if it helps other people avoid the same situation," said Baybo.

The two have been seen in a black or dark blue mid-size SUV and what’s believed to be a black Lexus car.

Please contact Benton police at 501-778-1171 with any information.

© 2018 KTHV