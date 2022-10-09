x
Crime

Mother sentenced to life after daughter with medical conditions found dead in Texas apartment

Lauren Dean pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the murder of her bedridden daughter.

BAY CITY, Texas — A Bay City mother will be spending the rest of her life in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of her bedridden daughter, according to court documents.

Editorial note: The above video is from the original report which aired in Feb. 2020.

Lauren Dean pleaded guilty Wednesday to the 2020 murder of her 7-year-old daughter after court documents said she failed to provide the necessary medical care.

Dean also pleaded guilty to abandoning a child and was given 20 years in prison that will run concurrently with her life sentence, court records show. 

Credit: Bay City PD
Lauren Kay Dean was arrested for three separate charges of endangering/abandoning a child

The 7-year-old was found dead in Jan. 2020 when the Bay City Police Department responded to Dean's apartment for a welfare check. Dean was in the home along with her two other children -- who were 5 years old and 3 months old at the time.

Police did not say if the other children were injured but confirmed they were removed from the home.

