Motorcyclist killed after vehicle collision in Benton

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department responded to the intersection of Sharon and Dogwood around 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11 for a vehicle and motorcycle accident.

When officers arrived, they discovered the driver of the motorcycle, 42-year-old Johnny Griffin of Bauxite, suffering from catastrophic injuries.

He was transported for treatment but died due to his injuries.

The BNPD Accident Reconstruction Team and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

No charges have been filed, and the investigation remains ongoing.