MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — A Mountain Home daycare worker has been charged with molesting a 4-year-old girl while at work, according to Mountain Home Police Officers.

Eric Eugene Junge, 35, is charged with one felony count of lewd conduct that happened at Mickey & Minnie's Playhouse, according to court records.

On Sept. 5 a report was filed after the girl told her mother Junge was touching her inappropriately at the daycare.

A forensic interview was conducted with the victim on Sept. 11. In the interview the victim said she told Junge to never touch her again. The suspect told her if she told anyone she would go to jail, according to detectives.

When Junge was interviewed at the Mountain Home Police Department, the report states he admitted to "absentmindedly" touching the girl inappropriately as she sat on his lap at the daycare.

Police say Junge is related to the owner of the daycare, but would not confirm how.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare suspended the daycare's license and shut it down on Thursday because the abuse and Junge's arrest were not reported to the IDHW.

