MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — According to the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, 30-year-old Christopher Alan Whitman, of Mountain Home, has been arrested on several charges after a complaint that he had shot another man in the leg with a handgun.

At 2:17 a.m. Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office was notified of a gunshot victim by a local hospital. The victim told deputies he had been driving around Mountain Home with Whitman. Whitman was the driver.

The victim said Whitman stopped the car and went into a house where he obtained a gun. Once back inside the vehicle, the victim said they continued driving. Whitman stopped the car in the area of Old Arkana Road and ordered the victim to get out. The victim said Whitman shot him in the leg and drove away from the scene.

The victim said during their drive, Whitman had asked him about "rumors" concerning the victim and a woman, to which the victim denied.

The victim was able to call a relative to pick him up and take him to the hospital.

Later in the morning, Whitman was arrested and charged with Unauthorized Use of Another Person's Property to Facilitate A Crime, Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree, Battery in the First Degree, and Probation Violation.

He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond on the criminal charges and without bond on the probation violation hold. Whitman will appear before the Circuit Court to answer on June 18.