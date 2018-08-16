SEARCY, Ark. (KTHV) – The Searcy Police Department has filed multiple rape and kidnapping charges against 30-year-old Tyrone Harris of Searcy. Three other people are facing similar charges in connection to these cases.

According to police on August 3, a victim reported to the Searcy Police Department that she was held against her will and raped by Harris while he threatened her with a pistol. During the course of the investigation it was determined that the victim was kidnapped by Harris and taken to an address on West Center where she was raped and not allowed to leave.

According to a release from the police department, Harris was assisted in keeping the victim at this residence by 37-year-old Quiwana Shaw. While at this residence, Shaw and Harris allegedly beat the victim as well. The victim was then taken to another residence where Harris raped the victim again. Police said 29-year-old Jamie Swan helped keep the victim from leaving the residence that time. Swan used a clothing iron to burn the victim. The victim was eventually able to escape the residence through a window.

Tyrone Harris has been charged with Battery, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Terroristic Threatening, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, and Rape. Quiwana Shaw has been charged with Kidnapping (Conspiracy to commit), and Battery. Jamie Swan has been charged with Kidnapping (Conspiracy to commit) and Battery.

On August 8, 2018 a victim reported to the Searcy Police Department that while at a residence on West Center (same residence as above), she was sleeping when she woke up to find 27-year-old Michael Lee having sex with her without giving him consent. The victim was able to get away from Lee. Michael Lee has been charged with Rape.

On August 12, 2018 a victim reported to the Searcy Police Department that sometime around the first part of August, Tyrone Harris pulled up to her and threw her in a car before he took her to a residence on West Vine. The vehicle was being driven by 28-year-old Kassandra Raines-Carlos. According to the police release, while at the residence Harris beat the victim with a shotgun before raping her and threatening to kill her and Raines-Carlos assisted him with the beating.

Tyrone Harris has been charged with Battery; Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Terroristic Threatening, Aggravated Assault, Kidnapping, and Rape. Kassandra Raines-Carlos has been charged with Kidnapping, Battery, and Terroristic Threatening.

This is still an ongoing investigation. The Searcy Police Department is still looking at the possibility of more charges.

