Man arrested for alleged murder of missing Fayetteville woman

Although her body has not been found yet, Fayetteville police have arrested a man in connection to a missing woman's alleged murder.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An arrest has been made in connection to the disappearance of a Fayetteville woman.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), 29-year-old Kacey Jennings was arrested on charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the alleged murder and disappearance of 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro.

Police say last week, Castro’s family was unable to contact her and were concerned for her safety. She was reported missing on Sept. 19, and the investigation into her disappearance began immediately.

On Sept. 19, officers responded to a home where they found Jennings experiencing an apparent drug overdose.

Several documents were discovered at the home indicating that Jennings possibly killed Castro and disposed of her body, according to FPD. After speaking with her family, investigators learned that Jennings and Castro lived together and were previously in a relationship.

As the investigation unfolded, additional information was discovered that led to an arrest warrant for Jennings for charges of capital murder and abuse of a corpse.

Jennings was arrested on Monday, Sept. 26, after being released from a local hospital.

Police say Castro's body has still not been found at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and Fayetteville police are working with other law enforcement agencies to locate her body. No other information has been released.

If you have any information concerning this investigation, you're asked to contact the FPD at (479) 587-3555.

