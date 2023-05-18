Two males charged with capital murder of Jacksonville juvenile

The Jacksonville Police Department has charged two males with capital murder for their involvement in the homicide of a juvenile.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Two males have now been charged with capital murder for their involvement in the homicide of a teen on Wednesday.

According to reports, Jacksonville officers were called to reports of a homicide on South J P Wright Loop Road. When they arrived they found a juvenile male who had been shot.

Though life-saving efforts were attempted, the male died due to his injuries.

Officers identified both Zaevion Webster and Jauri Taylor as suspects and they have been charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, and first-degree criminal mischief.