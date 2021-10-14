Boone County deputies searching for murder suspect near Buffalo National River

A suspect is on the run from police after fleeing from Grinder's Ferry in the Buffalo National River in Boone County.

The suspect was last seen at 1 p.m. Thursday "fleeing law enforcement officers" from the gravel bar, a post on the Buffalo National River Facebook page stated.

No information on the suspect has been released.

Boone County Sherriff's Office is leading the manhunt and investigation. If you have any information, contact (870) 741-8404.