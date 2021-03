The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating the murder of a 66-year-old man.

The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating the murder of 66-year-old Edson Jones, who was found Sunday, March 14 in the parking lot of the Beech Street Apartments in Pine Bluff.

Police are looking for the suspect, 22-year-old Robert Thomas who is 6'1".

Anyone with any information about Thomas’ location is asked to contact the PBPD at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.