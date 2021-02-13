North Carolina sheriff's department offers "sweet" Valentine's Day deal for exes of wanted offenders

The Nash County Sheriff's Office posted the offer on Facebook with a number for people to turn their ex-lovers in.

INDIANAPOLIS — A North Carolina sheriff's department is giving people a chance to "celebrate" their exes this Valentine's Day.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office in the eastern part of the state posted details of its "Valentine's Day Weekend Special" on Facebook Thursday.

"Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Give us a call (252) 459-4121 with their location and we’ll take care of the rest," the department wrote.

The special ex-lovers package includes a "set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in our luxurious (5-star) accommodations" as well as a special dinner.

The department also said they'd accept additional referrals for the "incredible" special.

"We don't blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!" the post read.