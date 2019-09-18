NASHVILLE, Ark. — According to the Howard County Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Zachary Winton was arrested for sexual assault.

Winton is charged with first and second degree sexual assault.

The Arkansas State Police said Winton surrendered on Monday and there is an on-going investigation based on "allegations of an inappropriate relationship between Winton and a minor age child."

According to Nashville School District Superintendent Doug Graham, Winton has been an employee of the school since 2014.

He has been suspended pending a hearing of the Nashville School Board.

His bond was set at $100,000.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.