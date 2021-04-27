'I saw two bodies in the street': Neighbors reflect on double homicide at North Little Rock apartments

Neighbors at The Greens at the Rock apartment complex in North Little Rock say their community is relatively quiet.

According to North Little Rock police, there was a double homicide.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Gussy Taylor lives in the complex and says the victims were both male and female. The male victim was her neighbor.

"He lived in my building and everybody in the building, we always speak to each other. We know each other as far as you know these are our neighbors. We're cordial, and he was a nice young man," said Taylor.

Taylor says her children called her telling her something happened Monday night. When pulled up to her home she saw the chaos around it. She says the female victim was in the middle of the street. The male victim had just gotten out of a car.

"I saw two bodies in the street. I saw the tape. You know, everything marked off. A lot of police cars, all the neighbors were out. I didn't realize that bodies just sit like that for hours, but it's a crime scene and they were investigating," said Taylor.

She mourned her neighbor's death, remembering how he use to help her take out her trash. She says he was a sweet young man who was also friends with her daughters. She's heartbroken behind how young the victims were.

"I have a 22-year old, a 17-year old and a 15-year old. That's all I could think about. That could have easily been my child out with their friends, just trying to run to the store for something quick. You have to watch the company you keep," said Taylor.

Family and friends identified the female victim as Andrea Verser.

Dwight Perry says he's her cousin.

He says their family has had a few losses over the years. It feels like there's somebody that dies every year.

"She always had a kind heart. Growing up with her, every time me and the cousins got together, you know we laughing. We joking and stuff like that. That's what I don't get, she was a good person. From my perspective, she never did anything to nobody," said Perry.

He woke up Tuesday morning to Facebook posts and was confused about who would want to hurt Verser.

The male victim's family members didn't want to speak to THV 11.