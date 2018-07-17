HOUSTON — The suspected serial killer accused of committing a string of violent crimes, including three murders, may have centered his crime spree around the neighborhood where he grew up.

Several neighbors tell KHOU 11 News Jose Gilberto Rodriguez was raised by adopted parents. He reportedly had three siblings, who were his parents’ biological children.

Jose Rodriguez's mug shot

Friends knew Jose as “Joe."

Neighbors say Rodriguez’s parents have always been loving, caring people and good neighbors.

Photos: Jose Gilberto Rodriguez arrested after chase in Harris County

“After I saw on TV that he was apprehended, I called and talked to the father and told him I had been praying for him,” said one neighbor, who has lived by the family for more than 30 years. “He broke down on the phone.”

Neighbors say law enforcement had been watching the home in the Cypress area since Rodriguez was identified.

He was arrested after a chase Tuesday morning.

Backslaps to @houstonpolice @HCSOTexas and all law enforcement partners for this great result this morning and for risking their lives every day to keep us safe. https://t.co/emG4PLjLQI — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 17, 2018

Police say that Rodriguez could be linked with two mattress store murders, the murder of a Cypress woman, along with other unsolved crimes.

The first person killed in the crime spree was a widow in Cypress who liked to read the Bible and bake cookies for neighbors.

Pamela Johnson was a widow who liked to read the Bible and surprise neighbors with homemade cookies.

Harris County sheriff's deputies found Pamela Johnson, 62, inside her home Friday in the 2400 block of Bent Pine Drive. Her brother had asked him to check on her because she wasn't answering his calls.

On Saturday night, a young employee was found shot to death inside the Mattress Firm at 7592 FM 1960, not far from Willowbrook Mall.

Allie Barrow, 28, was found by the store manager.

A few hours after Barrow's identity was released on Monday, police were called to another mattress store about three miles away.

Our community can breath a sigh of relief this morning as a result of the dedication and excellence of @HCSOTexas & @houstonpolice. Please continue to review your security cameras and please do hesitate to come forward with any information on this suspect’s activities. https://t.co/ANWdb3Ltpn — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) July 17, 2018

This time, the victim was a man. He was found inside a Mattress One store in the 4400 block of I-45 near Crosstimbers.

Rodriguez was driving the victim's gray Nissan when he was arrested.

Police also want to question Rodriguez about the robbery and shooting of a Metro Lift driver early Monday near Highway 59 and Quitman. He survived and was rushed to an area hospital.

He's also a suspect in a robbery home invasion in northwest Harris County on July 9.

Rodriguez was paroled last September after serving time for attempted aggravated sexual assault

Earlier this month, Rodriguez’s ankle monitor reported being tampered with, which is when an arrest warrant was reportedly issued.

