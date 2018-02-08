LOWELL, Ark. (KTHV) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced a new crime lab will open in Lowell, in an effort to cut into the backlog at the Little Rock office.

This is welcomed news after the Arkansas State Crime Lab Director, Kermit Channell, told us back in February he was inundated with cases. The growing opioid epidemic has caused a backlog with no end in sight.

"It's very exciting, and more exciting for the analysts because they're going to have more space,” said Cindy Moran, assistant director at the Little Rock crime lab.

The new office, costing $2.6 million, is 10,000 square feet and the state's third lab.

"We are limited for growth in our current facility, so this allows us to be able to process increasing cases that we continue to see coming in the door. We are going to be able to handle them,” she said.

It's an undertaking three years in the making.

"Right now, the backlog is hovering around 11,000 cases,” Moran said, explaining a significant number of those cases are coming from the area that will house the facility. "About 40 percent of the cases we receive in this laboratory for drugs and toxicology come from Northwest Arkansas."

The new lab will ease the burden on the Little Rock facility.

"Our drug chemists and toxicologists, when there's a case, when a trial comes up, we are spending an entire day traveling up, testifying, and traveling back. So that's eight hours that we've lost by being on the bench and not able to process cases,” Moran said.

Those drug chemists and toxicologists have become indispensable since the opioid epidemic took hold on the state.

She said law enforcement has to travel to this facility to submit their evidence, then also travel back to pick up their evidence. In 2015, law enforcement from northwest Arkansas alone traveled to Little Rock more than a thousand times to deliver evidence.

For your average Arkansan, a second crime lab means evidence can be processed faster, gotten back to law enforcement, then to the courts. Saving taxpayer money on things like jail expenses.

And for the crime lab's employee's, it's a major boost for morale.

"They work hard day-in-and-day-out. We often times tell them to focus on their work, don't look at the big backlog. How do you get rid of the big backlog? One bite at a time,” she said.

The facility is expected to be completed in March.

Moran says the behind-the-scenes work, to get them up-and-running, should be a couple of months after that.

© 2018 KTHV