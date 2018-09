ALLEGANY, NY-- An Allegany man is facing a charge of criminal possession of a weapon.

State Police in Olean responded to a call on State Route 417 in the Town of Allegany for a disturbance complaint. Troopers say Steven J. Miller, 33, displayed a 20-gauge shotgun during an argument.

They say Miller is not allowed to possess firearms due to a previous conviction.

Miller was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in Allegany Town Court at a later date.

