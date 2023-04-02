Investigation underway after Newport concert shooting leaves one dead, multiple injured

NEWPORT, Ark. — The Newport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened while people were attending a Fredo Bang concert early Sunday morning.
According to reports, the shooting happened outside of the old Branch High School building in Newport just after 2:30 a.m.
One 19-year-old woman was shot and killed, and another four were injured. One of the victims was flown to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other three have already been released from the hospital.
Police state that there were hundreds of people in attendance at the concert.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.