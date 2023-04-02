Investigation underway after Newport concert shooting leaves one dead, multiple injured

The Newport Police Department is investigating after a shooting outside of a Fredo Bang concert left one person dead and several others injured.

NEWPORT, Ark. — The Newport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened while people were attending a Fredo Bang concert early Sunday morning.

According to reports, the shooting happened outside of the old Branch High School building in Newport just after 2:30 a.m.

One 19-year-old woman was shot and killed, and another four were injured. One of the victims was flown to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the other three have already been released from the hospital.

Police state that there were hundreds of people in attendance at the concert.