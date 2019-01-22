NEWPORT, Ark. — Rickey D. Crawford Jr. of Jackson County was sentenced to 60 years in prison after he plead guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

Crawford, 41, plead guilty to the Nov. 11, 2017 murder of his pregnant wife, 33-year-old Amanda Michelle Crawford. The incident happened in Campbell Station, where Amanda died of multiple stab wounds.

After fleeing the scene, Rickey jumped in front of a police officer's cruiser in an apparent suicide attempt. While talking to officers, Rickey gave a spontaneous statement implying that he was attempting suicide after taking his wife and unborn child's life.

Crawford is classified as a "serious violent felon" because of his criminal history and therefore is not eligible for early release until he is at least 100 years old.