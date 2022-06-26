North Little Rock man fatally shot by SWAT, NLRPD officer and K-9 injured

The North Little Rock Police department is currently investigating a shooting incident where one man was fatally shot by SWAT, and an officer and K-9 were injured.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 11:00pm on Saturday, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of a domestic disturbance with a weapon in the 3100 block of Donaghey Drive.

When they arrived, they were told that an adult male was inside of the home and had a gun. Officers were quickly able to get the victims out of the house and they began to try and speak with the suspect that was still inside.

Special Operations Units with the NLRPD were called in, and for hours they attempted to communicate with the suspect with no luck. Finally, they made the decision for SWAT to enter the home and arrest him on 2 counts of Aggravated Assault and 1 count of Domestic Battery.

When SWAT officers found the armed suspect, they exchanged gunfire and as a result, the suspect was fatally wounded.

One North Little Rock Police Officer and a K-9 were also shot but they suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The Officer(s) that were involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave for the time being while the investigation takes place.