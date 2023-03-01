Police identify victim in North Little Rock homicide

North Little Rock police have now identified the unresponsive male found on the ground on Monday.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Gregory Street this afternoon after receiving reports of an unresponsive male on the ground.

Officers located the body near the roadway and pronounced the victim dead after observing significant trauma to the body. The nature of the trauma has not been released at this time.

Authorities were able to determine the victim as 27-year-old Brock Welch of Sherwood.

Mr. Welch had been previously reported as a missing person a few days earlier.

Detectives have initiated an investigation and are working to process the scene for evidence and conduct interviews.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Coburn at (501) 771-7155. You can remain anonymous.