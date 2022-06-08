North Little Rock police investigate suspicious death at local hotel

An investigation is underway for a suspicious death after police located a female dead inside a vehicle in a North Little Rock hotel parking lot.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the Hilton Garden Inn parking lot at 4100 Glover Lane, regarding a sick or injured person.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found a female dead inside of a vehicle. Detectives were then called to the scene to begin an investigation.

The body of the victim has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy.

No other details about this incident are being released at this time.

Anyone who might have information regarding the incident is urged to contact the NLRPD tip line at (501) 680- 8439.