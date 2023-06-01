North Little Rock police investigate Pike Ave. shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the victim in Friday's shooting has died.
Police have not released a name, but describe the victim as a 17-year-old Hispanic male.
Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call on the 4500 block of Pike Avenue.
When they arrived on the scene, they located one victim inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for reportedly life-threatening injuries.
Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department have initiated an investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to update this article with additional information as it becomes available.