North Little Rock police investigate Pike Ave. shooting

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department are investigating a shooting on Pike Avenue that left one person dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the victim in Friday's shooting has died.

Police have not released a name, but describe the victim as a 17-year-old Hispanic male.

Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired call on the 4500 block of Pike Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, they located one victim inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for reportedly life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department have initiated an investigation.