The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in his home.

Officers responded to a Welfare Check at 322 E. Emily Street yesterday evening.

When they arrived, they found the body of 72-year-old OC Winston.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department tip line at 501-680-8439 or 501-771-7156. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This is the city's 9th homicide of 2019.

