North Little Rock police asks public to avoid active scene on W. 13 Street

Police have sent a Special Operations team to the 1700 block of W. 13 Street in North Little Rock where an armed suspect barricaded themselves inside a home.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department dispatched officers to the 1700 block of W. 13 Street in reference to a disturbance with a weapon.

When they arrived, officers were advised that a subject had pointed a firearm at another individual and made threats before barricading themselves inside a home.

Officers established a perimeter around the location and notified their Special Operations team to respond to the situation.

Streets are closed off in the immediate area around the residence, and officials have asked people to avoid the area.

Crisis Negotiators are attempting to make verbal contact with the suspect inside the residence.

At this time, no injuries have been reported in relation to the incident.

This is an active scene and the investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this article with more information as it becomes available.