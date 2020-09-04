RALEIGH, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old Durham boy, Jeremy Rivas-Munoz.

Durham Police are looking for the boy's father, 22-year-old Emerson Melendez after he allegedly stabbed Jeremy's mother overnight and left with their child. 

Police said the little boy was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts. 

Melendez was last seen wearing a black shirt and tan shorts. He has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on his left hand.

Emerson Melendez
Emerson Melendez is wanted in connection to the Amber Alert for his missing son.
Durham Police

Police say they could be traveling in a blue car, possibly a Toyota. 

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Durham Police Department immediately at (919) 475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.

