North Little Rock authorities warn of scams as holidays approach

Almost as normal as the holiday season itself, are now the scams that become more prevalent as the holidays approach.

Almost as normal as the holiday season itself are now the scams the become more prevalent as the holidays approach. One of those scams is hitting closer to home for Capt. Brian Dedrick of the North Little Rock Police Department (NLRPD).

"Especially when it gets close to Christmas, we always see a lot of crimes rise," Dedrick said. "The last two days we have received the phone calls, and that's just from the people who knew something wasn't right."

This scam stands out from the rest – it's using someone from the department as bait.

"Yes, my name is Lt. Clint O'Kelly with the North Little Rock Police Department," recorded audio from the scam call said. "I'm calling to speak with you about some confidential documents that do require your immediate attention."

That seems like a real call from an actual officer. The only issue?

"A lot of people don't know any different," Dedrick said. "Soon as I hear the voice message, I know it's not his voice, and so I can tell immediately. A lot of the public doesn't know."

Dedrick said he doesn't know what the scammers are after – it could be money, or even your identity.

But there's an easy way to prevent this from scamming you.

"Stop, think, and do some homework," Janet Robb, CEO of the Better Business Bureau Serving Arkansas said.

Robb said scams jump almost 30% during the holiday season, and one's impersonating law enforcement are especially high.

"Or we're with the Sheriffs Department or your local police department and there's a warrant, there's a problem. We need your social security number, your drivers license, you know a payment form of some sort," she said. "That's not how those individuals would get in touch with you if they need to contact you."

Robb said you can use their website, to see if something is a scam near you.

But the easiest way to avoid getting scammed at all – don't trust someone or something you don't know.

"So before you send your money, before you send cash over the internet or through your phone or write a check, make sure it's a legitimate charitable organization, or someone you know," Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said.

And when it comes to this scam in particular, Dedrick has a warning for those in North Little Rock – if you get a call like this one, don't trust it.