North Little Rock High student shot near school campus

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One male student was shot near the North Little Rock High School campus causing the school to go on temporary lockdown, according to the police department and the North Little Rock School District.

The North Little Rock School District said in a statement that a male student was shot off-campus at Paul's Donuts, which is right next to the school.

The injuries are non-life-threatening.

The lockdown was lifted as of 2:10 p.m.

Officials said three people of interest have been detained by police and are being interviewed.

The district said that there is no active threat.