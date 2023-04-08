North Little Rock begin investigation after man found dead in roadway

North Little Rock police have started investigating after they found a man dead near the roadway on E. 14th Street

According to authorities, they responded to the call around 10:30 a.m. after reports of a "deceased male lying on the ground."

Once on the scene, police located the body of the man who they said was lying on the ground near the roadway.

Authorities are investigating this incident as a homicide. There's currently no information on the man's identity or the cause of death.

Police encourage those with information to contact them at 501-680-8439 or 501-771-7155.

