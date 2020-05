NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide at a convenience store located at 23rd and Pike Avenue.

Detectives are at the scene investigating the incident.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

No suspect has been named in the homicide.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: Little Rock man shot and killed by police after fatally shooting 11-year-old

RELATED: Two arrested after Conway shooting leaves one dead