Investigation underway after shooting on Walton Circle in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On the evening of August 10, the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 100 block of Walton Circle in reference to a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two adult males suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives with the NLRPD were notified and responded to the scene to initiate an investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Stroud at (501) 975-8771. Those with information can remain anonymous.