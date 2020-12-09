North Little Rock man arrested after Jacksonville shooting

Police say the victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — According to the Jacksonville Police Department, officers responded to Phillip Drive on Friday at 2:43 p.m. regarding a report of aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and is in critical condition.

Police have arrested 29-year-old Dedric Cox of North Little Rock in connection to the incident.

Police say he is being charged with Domestic Battery 1st, Poss Sch1 with purpose, Poss Sch2 with purpose, Poss Sch4 with purpose, Poss Sch 6 with Purpose, Simultaneous Poss of Drugs and Firearm, Poss of Drug Paraphernalia, and Poss Firearm certain person.

He will be held at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility with no bond.

This is an on-going investigation.