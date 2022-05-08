x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Police: One dead after shooting at North Little Rock apartments

One man is dead after a shooting on Friday at West Scenic Apartments in North Little Rock.

More Videos

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after one person died after being shot Friday, August 5.

Officers responded to West Scenic Apartments around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

Once on scene they found a man inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

No suspects have been named at this time and police believe it is an isolated incident.

A person of interest is being interviewed by detectives.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out