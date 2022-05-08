Police: One dead after shooting at North Little Rock apartments

One man is dead after a shooting on Friday at West Scenic Apartments in North Little Rock.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police are investigating a homicide after one person died after being shot Friday, August 5.

Officers responded to West Scenic Apartments around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting.

Once on scene they found a man inside an apartment suffering from a gunshot injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

No suspects have been named at this time and police believe it is an isolated incident.

A person of interest is being interviewed by detectives.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.