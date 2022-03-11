North Little Rock man indicted for 13 alleged arson incidents

A North Little Rock man was indicted for allegedly setting fire to a local restaurant in addition to 12 other separate fires.

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Wednesday, November 2, 37-year-old Nathan James Hester of North Little Rock was indicted for setting fire to a local restaurant.

An investigation revealed his attempt to set fire to Jim’s Razorback Pizza in Maumelle and his alleged involvement in 12 other fires.

Hester was charged by a grand jury in a one-count indictment.

A series of 13 separate fires took place in Pulaski County's Oak Grove community and the neighboring city of Maumelle starting in late September of this year.

The fires included incidents at homes, both occupied and unoccupied, Hester’s mother’s residence, a church, and the pizza restaurant named in the indictment.

On October 25, a complaint filed in federal court alleged that on October 20, the manager of Jim’s Razorback Pizza smelled smoke and found the back wall outside on fire.

Several coals were discovered placed against the building as the source of ignition.

Security footage showed a man wearing a head covering walking behind the building at the time that the fire began.

Additionally, two witnesses identified Hester and reported seeing him at the scene at the time of the incident.

This case is currently being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Maumelle Fire Department; Maumelle Police Department; Oak Grove Fire Department; and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

An indictment only contains allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.