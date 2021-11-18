Neighbors living in fear after fatal shooting of teen in North Little Rock

"I hear everything that's going on, but I'm scared. I'm scared to come outdoors and sit on the porch," one neighbor said.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — A North Little Rock community is hurting following another deadly shooting. A teenager's life was cut short earlier this week and neighbors say they're tired of the violence around their homes.

North Little Rock police identified 17-year-old Qortavious Reed as the homicide victim in Tuesday afternoon's shooting.

They responded to shots fired at 5:13 p.m. inside the Shorter Gardens apartment complex where they found Reed suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

"I feel the little boy that died out here. It shouldn't have been like that. He's still a child. He could be my grandchild, but that shouldn't be happening in this neighborhood," said Katie Gardner, a neighbor.

She's heartbroken to hear about Reed.

Gardner says she's lived inside the complex for 17 years, and lately she's been more and more afraid to go outside.

"I hear everything that's going on, but I'm scared. I'm scared to come outdoors and sit on the porch. This is the reason why I'm sitting out here today, because there's so many people around me," said Gardner.

Rick Bell is another neighbor that was discussing Reed's death with Gardner.

He witnessed the aftermath of the shooting and says it took people a minute to call the police because they were just shocked.

Bell had just spoken to Reed minutes before.

"I know the boy, so when he walked past me he spoke or whatever and soon as I got through smoking my cigarette, I went in the house and it's like two or three minutes later, I just heard 'Pow! Pow! Pow!'" said Bell.

He says he's used to hearing gun shots so often it doesn't phase him, but this time is different.

"He was 17 years old. They took his life away like that," said Bell.

Even though there are signs around the complex with a list of rules including no guns or weapons, Bell says more needs to happen to stop the violence where he lives.

"He had just walked past me and it's a really hurting thing. I really just wish that we would stop killing each other," said Bell.

For now, neighbors like Gardner are left taking what action they can.

She says all she can do is pray.

"I do, baby. I pray for myself and everybody else. Cause it needs to be better than this," said Gardner.

Reed's homicide is an active investigation.

North Little Rock police encourage anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact their Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Emary at (501) 975-8771.

Those with information can remain anonymous.