NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Warrants have been issued for three people in connection to the shootings death of a 22-year-old at a Little Rock skate part.

Ladetrick Harris, 17, of North Little Rock, Isiah Gilliam, 18, of North Little Rock and Davion Wright, 17, of North Little Rock were the subjects of the warrants.

The shooting happened on July 16 at 2800 River Road. Police found 22-year-old Armand Van Tonder dead at the scene and took another teen to the hospital where they were treated for their gunshot injuries.

Wright is in custody after North Little Rock police and U.S. Marshals Eastern District of the Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested him at 7 p.m. Aug. 1.

He is being held at the Pulaski County Jail and is charged as an adult with capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release.

Harris is 5 feet 11 inches and weighing 165 pounds with "Latoyce" tattooed on his right arm.

Gilliam is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds with the tattoo "Lady B" on his right arm.

All three individuals are being charged with capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery, according to a press release.

Harris and Gilliam are considered armed and dangerous, contact police if you see them.

