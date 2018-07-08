NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - On Aug. 6 North Little Rock detectives charged 15-year-old Jack Banks III of North Little Rock with capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery for his involvement in the July 16, 2018 homicide at the skate park on River Road.

Banks is being charged as an adult and is being held at the Pulaski County Jail. He is scheduled for his initial appearance in North Little Rock District Court on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.

At the same time Banks was being arrested, the U.S. Marshals Eastern District of Arkansas Fugitive Task Force located and apprehended 18-year-old Isiah Gilliam. Gilliam has been hiding since last week when detectives announced they obtained warrants for his arrest. He was located in a home on Greenlea Street in North Little Rock. Gilliam is being held at the Pulaski County Jail. He is charged with capital murder, two counts of attempted capital murder and three counts of aggravated robbery. Gilliam is also scheduled for his initial appearance in North Little Rock District Court on Aug. 7 at 9 a.m.

North Little Rock Detectives are still searching for 17-year-old Ladetrick Harris. Harris is a black male, 5 foot, 11 inches tall and 165 lbs with the tattoo “Latoyce” on his right arm. North Little Rock police request the public continue to be on the lookout for Ladetrick Harris. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Please contact the police at 501-680-8439 if you see or know the whereabouts of Ladetrick Harris.

