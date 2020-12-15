North Little Rock police arrest second suspect involved in April double homicide

Detectives of the North Little Rock Police Department arrested the second suspect in this homicide investigation.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The video shown above is from April 2020.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, detectives of the North Little Rock Police Department arrested the second suspect in this homicide investigation.

Kenneth L. Connors, 59, of Jacksonville, Arkansas was arrested on his warrant for capital murder for his involvement in the April 21, 2020 deaths of Derrick Allen and Darrell Momphrey.

The bodies of Allen and Momphrey were found inside of a vehicle behind Broadway Street.

In early November, NLRPD officers also arrested 42-year-old Brian Allen, and charged him with two counts of Capital Murder for his involvement in the deaths.

Connors and Allen were both charged with Possession of a Firearm by Certain Persons and Tampering with Evidence.