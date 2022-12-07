North Little Rock police investigate bank robbery attempt

Officers are searching for a suspect in relation to an attempted robbery at Bank of America on Main Street.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officers in North Little Rock are searching for a suspect in relation to an attempted robbery at Bank of America on Main Street.

The suspect is an adult white male last seen wearing a black shirt and leaving the location on foot.

The suspect did not take anything from the bank, and there were no reported injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this incident can call police at 501-680-8439. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.