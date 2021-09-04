North Little Rock police capture fugitive wanted for aggravated assault on federal officer

North Little Rock police officers assisted U.S. Marshalls in the apprehension of a fugitive, wanted for aggravated assault on a federal officer.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, April 9, North Little Rock police officers assisted U.S. Marshalls in the apprehension of a fugitive, wanted for aggravated assault on a federal officer.

The suspect fled from a motel by jumping from a second-story balcony, and fled on foot across Main St. towards the freeway.

The incident occurred at the Hillstop Inn in North Little Rock.

Officers pursued the suspect, taking him into custody a short time later without incident.