One person was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon after a domestic disturbance on Highway 165, according to police.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened in the 5400 block of Highway 165.

Officers arrived on scene after a 911 caller said someone was shot during a domestic disturbance.

They found one person suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the victim or any potential suspects.