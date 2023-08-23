North Little Rock police investigating homicide at Hemlock Courts Apartments

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Hemlock Courts Apartments that left one dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to an overnight homicide at the Hemlock Courts Apartments at 400 North Palm Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim's name is not being released at this time, pending the notification of the next of kin. Detectives were notified and have launched an investigation.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the NLRPD Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Adam Williams at (501) 771-7167.