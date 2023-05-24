One dead in North Little Rock homicide, police say

Officials are investigating after one victim was found dead near Hemlock Courts Apartments in North Little Rock from an apparent gunshot wound.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, May 23, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to shots fired in the area near Hemlock Courts Apartments on 400 Palm Street.

Officials located a male victim lying in a parking lot on the north side of the apartment complex suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were notified and initiated a homicide investigation.

The victim's name is not being released at this time, pending the notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Jones at (501) 771-7151. You can remain anonymous.