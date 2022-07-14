North Little Rock police investigate shooting on Main Street

North Little Rock police are now investigating after a shooting on Thursday has left a man with non-life threatening injuries.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of a shooting that happened at the 1700 block of Main Street near 17th street at around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, when they arrived at the scene they found an adult male who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.