North Little Rock police investigating overnight double homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock police, officers are investigating a double homicide at The Greens at the Rock apartments.

Officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Friday in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals at the scene. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodies of both victims were transported from the scene to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsy.

More information will be released when it becomes available.