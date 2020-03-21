NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to North Little Rock police, officers responded to Arkansas Avenue at 10:21 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a dead body.

Upon arrival, officers said they located the body of a man who had suffered obvious physical trauma. He was lying on the ground near the roadway.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department were notified and responded to the scene to initiate a homicide investigation. The body of the victim has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where an autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kaylon Luckadue.

Anyone who may have information regarding this homicide should contact the North Little Rock Police Department at (501) 758-1234 or the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439. Those with information can remain anonymous.

This investigation is active and currently on-going. We will edit this article as the investigation continues.