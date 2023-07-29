North Little Rock police investigating early morning homicide

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1200 block of Graham Avenue.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide in the 1200 block of Graham Avenue.

NLRPD said officers arrived on the scene around 2:03 a.m. about gunshots in the area and found a man lying in a residence with one gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the victim was transported to a local hospital and later died.

The victim's name is not being released at this time, pending the notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at (501) 771-7149.

Those with information can remain anonymous.