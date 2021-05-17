Two found dead after North Little Rock shooting, police say

North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at the Arrowhead Estates Apartments on Augusta Road on Monday, May 17.

According to police, a person said he shot two people inside his apartment who were allegedly attacking him.

The two people have died due to being shot.

Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

No charges or arrests have been announced at this time.

NLRPD is currently investigating a shooting in the area of 4705 Augusta Circle (Arrowhead Estates Apts). Two people are deceased at this location. More info will be released when it becomes available. Anyone with info concerning this incident can call our tip-line @ 680-8439. pic.twitter.com/9IPJWa6Hah — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) May 17, 2021

