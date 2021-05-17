Two found dead after North Little Rock shooting, police say

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at the Arrowhead Estates Apartments on Augusta Road on Monday, May 17.
According to police, a person said he shot two people inside his apartment who were allegedly attacking him.
The two people have died due to being shot.
Police are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.
No charges or arrests have been announced at this time.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.
NLRPD asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to call the tip line at (501) 680-8439.