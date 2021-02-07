Shooting at McCain Mall on Friday, NLRPD looking for suspect

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Friday night at McCain Mall.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that occurred at McCain Mall on Friday.

The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. as bullets traveled into the Earthbound and Works store on the first level of the mall, shattering the glass window of the store.

According to authorities, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident. Police said that the suspect fled the scene following the incident and that detectives are currently using the mall's surveillance footage to find an accurate suspect description.

Authorities are asking for people to stay away from the area as the investigation continues.